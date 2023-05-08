Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.6 %

DIS stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.17. 7,492,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,190,608. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

