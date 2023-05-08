Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,065 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,752 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,289,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,787,117. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

