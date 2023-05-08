Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4,424.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,711 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.0 %

MO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,569,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.