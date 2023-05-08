Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance

NYSE SRG opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.66. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

