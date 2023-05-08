ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,970 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,342,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOW traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $437.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,229. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $424.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $521.58. The stock has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,261,276. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.33.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

