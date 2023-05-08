Siacoin Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $193.65 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,844.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.86 or 0.00290407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012557 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.21 or 0.00553834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00065734 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.57 or 0.00404291 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001004 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,072,712,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

