Sierra Rutile (OTCMKTS:SRRHF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sierra Rutile (OTCMKTS:SRRHF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sierra Rutile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
Sierra Rutile Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SRRHF opened at $0.16 on Friday. Sierra Rutile has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.16.
