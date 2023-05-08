Simmons Bank Decreases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LIN traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $367.40. The company had a trading volume of 90,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,141. The stock has a market cap of $180.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.36. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.63.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

