Simmons Bank Decreases Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Up 0.3 %

Nucor stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.74. The stock had a trading volume of 167,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,005. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.06. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

