Simmons Bank Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,322 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,836,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,907,000 after purchasing an additional 246,201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,563,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $480,740,000 after purchasing an additional 97,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of American Express by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.89. 330,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,155. The company has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.88.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

