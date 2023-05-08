Simmons Bank Has $1.73 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,361,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after purchasing an additional 123,409 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.21. 66,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,920. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.28. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $205.40 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

