Simmons Bank Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.06. 202,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,517. The firm has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.