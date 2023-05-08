Simmons Bank Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Simmons Bank lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 500.9% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 26,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VGT traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $385.03. 53,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,402. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $391.60. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

