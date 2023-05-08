SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $288.54 million and $48.69 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00024543 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018405 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,638.36 or 1.00040102 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002390 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,471,357 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392973 with 1,214,471,357.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.25855633 USD and is down -6.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $34,222,560.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

