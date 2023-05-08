SingularityNET Tops One Day Volume of $50.55 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $287.35 million and $50.55 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000863 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,471,357 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392973 with 1,214,471,357.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.25855633 USD and is down -6.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $34,222,560.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

