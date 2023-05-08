Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 22.0 %

SIX traded up $4.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,351,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,818. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $33.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 2.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr.

