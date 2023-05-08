Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $13.58 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 333.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,222 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Etsy were worth $13,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 320.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Etsy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $2,077,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,428,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $2,077,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,428,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,518 shares of company stock worth $9,656,482 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY stock opened at $90.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.63. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

