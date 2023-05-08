Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

Skyworks Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Skyworks Solutions has a payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $9.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $105.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,082. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

