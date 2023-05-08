Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.67-$1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.67 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.58.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

SWKS stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $105.24. 2,584,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,468. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $11,252,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.