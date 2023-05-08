Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

SWKS stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $123.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.85.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

