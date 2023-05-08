Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $1,440,700.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOWGet Rating) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $1,440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,172,661.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 6th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total value of $144,590.00.
  • On Monday, April 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00.
  • On Monday, March 6th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00.
  • On Friday, March 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.7 %

SNOW stock opened at $154.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Snowflake by 5.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 43.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 11,112.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,376,000 after buying an additional 755,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.19.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

