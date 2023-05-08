Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $1,440,700.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $1,440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,172,661.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total value of $144,590.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00.

On Monday, March 6th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94.

SNOW stock opened at $154.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.99.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Snowflake by 5.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 43.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 11,112.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,376,000 after buying an additional 755,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.19.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

