Sonata Capital Group Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 245,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,684,000 after acquiring an additional 49,846 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,252,000 after purchasing an additional 80,390 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $31,087,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IYK stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.92. 35,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,715. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $178.51 and a 52 week high of $210.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

