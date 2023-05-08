Sonata Capital Group Inc. Makes New $253,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aufman Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Boeing by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,949. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.77 and its 200-day moving average is $194.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a PE ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

