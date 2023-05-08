Sonata Capital Group Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 104,340.5% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 77,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 77,212 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 104,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 34,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 28,393 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CWB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.11. The stock had a trading volume of 176,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,364. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average of $66.25. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $62.22 and a 12 month high of $71.28.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.