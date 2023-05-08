Sonata Capital Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 72,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,718,000 after purchasing an additional 128,213 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $156.18. 324,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,446. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $160.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.16.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

