Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 105 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of IWS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.63. The company had a trading volume of 60,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,699. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.49.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

