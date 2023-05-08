Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 500 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,786,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 276,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,993,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.21. 46,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,104. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $250.64. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.41.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

