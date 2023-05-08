SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Increased by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 731,069 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 552,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,363. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $37.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

