SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Coombe Bender & Co LLC

Coombe Bender & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,555,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,372,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,264,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.32. 242,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,297. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.