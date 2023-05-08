SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stake Lessened by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,587,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411,205 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,440.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,962,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517,798 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $28,789,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,053,000 after acquiring an additional 924,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,354. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

