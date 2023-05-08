SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 3.0% of TI Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $448.20. 310,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,180. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $453.32 and its 200-day moving average is $457.24. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $499.48. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

