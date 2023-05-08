Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.51. 3,289,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,187. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $38.55.

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 54.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 30.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 112.2% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

