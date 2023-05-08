St. James Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.3% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,981,000 after acquiring an additional 423,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,200,000 after acquiring an additional 816,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,061,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,070,000 after purchasing an additional 104,039 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.23. 845,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,428,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $194.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

