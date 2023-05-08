St. James Investment Advisors LLC Has $859,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,035 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.6% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,529,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

Walmart stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,077,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.92. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.09.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

