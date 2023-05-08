STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.18.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $67.33 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.20 and a beta of 1.23.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at $250,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $28,157,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

