Starname Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $318.99 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, Starname has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Starname coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a market cap of $593,390.03 and $318.99 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Starname

Starname launched on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

