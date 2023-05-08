Steem Trading 4.6% Lower This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $85.44 million and $3.66 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,640.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00280270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.56 or 0.00551941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00065715 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.19 or 0.00402292 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001008 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 433,533,060 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

