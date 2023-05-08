STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given New 54.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.22.

Shares of NYSE:STM traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $42.63. 727,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,210. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 60.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

