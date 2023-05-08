Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Enviva (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,326 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 262% compared to the typical daily volume of 642 call options.

In other Enviva news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,772.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

NYSE EVA traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.52. 2,939,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a market cap of $711.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.99. Enviva has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $80.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $239.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.54 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 51.64% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. Research analysts expect that Enviva will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Enviva’s payout ratio is presently -99.45%.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

