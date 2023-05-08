Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Enviva Call Options (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,326 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 262% compared to the typical daily volume of 642 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,772.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Enviva alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Enviva by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enviva by 6.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Enviva by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enviva Trading Up 16.8 %

EVA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.52. 2,939,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61. Enviva has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $80.65.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $239.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.54 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 51.64% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. Analysts predict that Enviva will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Enviva’s payout ratio is -99.45%.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.