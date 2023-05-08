StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPPI. JMP Securities lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.23. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $28,496.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,839,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,522.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,885 shares of company stock valued at $65,396. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 17,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,923,371 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 573,790 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 137.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,104,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 244,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

