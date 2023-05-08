StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Trean Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

Trean Insurance Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TIG stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $315.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. Trean Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $7.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $89.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Trean Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

About Trean Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.