StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UG opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.47. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in United-Guardian by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in United-Guardian in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.