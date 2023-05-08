StockNews.com Lowers GameStop (NYSE:GME) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

GameStop Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. GameStop has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts expect that GameStop will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 300.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 300.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in GameStop by 323.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

