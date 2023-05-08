StockNews.com Lowers Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Hold

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Monro Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.14. 155,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. Monro has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $55.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monro

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Monro in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Monro by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Monro during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Monro by 130.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

