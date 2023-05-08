StockNews.com Lowers Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) to Hold

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NUS. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NUS traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.19. 199,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,306. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 987 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $41,157.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,280.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $41,157.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,280.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $116,328.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,649,237 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,205,000 after buying an additional 4,959,089 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after purchasing an additional 958,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $12,917,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 286,628 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,915,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,935,000 after purchasing an additional 147,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

See Also

