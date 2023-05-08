StockNews.com Lowers Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Hold

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PZZA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Papa John’s International stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $77.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,366. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after acquiring an additional 354,372 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,201,000 after buying an additional 207,550 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,643,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,280,000 after buying an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,448,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,441,000 after buying an additional 77,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,014,000 after buying an additional 1,023,713 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

