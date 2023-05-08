StockNews.com Lowers Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Hold

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PSX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.96. 3,352,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.72. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 33.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

