StockNews.com Upgrades Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.56.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $154.74 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $216.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.31 and a 200 day moving average of $156.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.79% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 101.89%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

