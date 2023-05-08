StockNews.com Upgrades Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) to Hold

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $14.62. 1,088,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KW. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 18.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

